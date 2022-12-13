Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Up 67.2% in November

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Investec raised Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS KIROY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. 1,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,324. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

