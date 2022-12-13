Kusama Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $246.28 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $28.64 or 0.00161980 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $246.28 million and approximately $16.51 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.65 or 0.00513673 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $900.31 or 0.05101390 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,371.34 or 0.30435405 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.