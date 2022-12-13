LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,014 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.87. 1,341,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,180,708. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.