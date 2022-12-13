LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Has $8.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8,666.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% during the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.22. 59,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,792. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $325.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.45.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

