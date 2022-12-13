Legend of RPS (LRPS) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last seven days, Legend of RPS has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Legend of RPS has a market cap of $135.47 million and $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Legend of RPS token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Legend of RPS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00511956 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $900.83 or 0.05069679 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,389.98 or 0.30333663 BTC.

Legend of RPS Token Profile

Legend of RPS was first traded on August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Legend of RPS is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. The official message board for Legend of RPS is medium.com/@rpsgame.world.

Buying and Selling Legend of RPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Legend of RPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Legend of RPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Legend of RPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Legend of RPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.