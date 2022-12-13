Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Update

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the November 15th total of 774,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 756,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,417,632.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,476,861.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,355 shares of company stock worth $5,736,987 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.80. 31,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.74. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

