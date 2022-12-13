LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREE. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of TREE stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $278.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.68 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 12.45%. Analysts predict that LendingTree will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $909,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $909,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Olmstead sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $91,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,434.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in LendingTree by 23.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

