Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $118.00 million-$122.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.50 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.10-3.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on LGND. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $164.84. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average is $87.16.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,046,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,046,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,638,371.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,696 shares of company stock worth $1,091,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 294.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,432,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

