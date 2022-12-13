Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Up 274.6% in November

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 274.6% from the November 15th total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $36,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 253,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,435.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Limbach by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Limbach by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Limbach Stock Up 4.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Limbach stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.87. 60,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,187. The firm has a market cap of $124.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Limbach has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

