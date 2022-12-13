Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 1.9% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Linde worth $116,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.47.

Insider Activity at Linde

Linde Trading Up 3.0 %

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $10.03 on Tuesday, reaching $346.08. 11,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.08. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.