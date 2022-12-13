Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $0.80 on Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $113.07 million and $1.43 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lisk has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00004667 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025345 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000310 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005534 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002009 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005077 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,290,274 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

