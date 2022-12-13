Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $37.92

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $37.92 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 772,225,262 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 772,162,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00226047 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $50.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
