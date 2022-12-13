Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Short Interest Update

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Longfor Group Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of LGFRY stock traded down 1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching 33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,350. Longfor Group has a one year low of 12.65 and a one year high of 61.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 24.67.

Longfor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 11%.

About Longfor Group

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Development; Property Investment; and Property Management and Related Services and Others segments.

