Loom Network (LOOM) Price Reaches $0.0474 on Major Exchanges

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $61.60 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0474 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

