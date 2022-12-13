Loom Network Market Cap Hits $63.25 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $63.25 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

