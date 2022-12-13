Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $205.08 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.22 and its 200 day moving average is $194.40.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

