Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.53

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Lowland Investment Trading Up 2.1 %
LWI traded up GBX 2.45 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 121.20 ($1.49). 90,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Lowland Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 99.05 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 146 ($1.79). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £327.46 million and a PE ratio of 989.58.
About Lowland Investment
