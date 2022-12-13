Lucie Guillemette Sells 14,707 Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total transaction of C$284,593.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$740,675.05.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded down C$0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,262,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.31. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$15.57 and a 1-year high of C$25.98.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.15.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

