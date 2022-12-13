Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Short Interest Update

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,800 shares, a growth of 201.6% from the November 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lucira Health Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LHDX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,665. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. Lucira Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucira Health

In related news, insider Erik T. Engelson purchased 20,000 shares of Lucira Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,573.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,817 shares of company stock worth $44,439. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lucira Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lucira Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,737,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,562,000 after buying an additional 97,502 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lucira Health by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

