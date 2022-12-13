Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.34. Lufax shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 210,543 shares changing hands.

LU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. CLSA raised shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, China Renaissance cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lufax during the first quarter valued at $1,994,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 33,245 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 751.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 234,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 207,231 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 108,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

