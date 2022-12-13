Lumi Credits Trading Up 1.9% This Week (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $427.24 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00513605 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $900.10 or 0.05064444 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,408.54 or 0.30431343 BTC.

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem."

