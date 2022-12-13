Lynch & Associates IN Acquires 1,168 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN owned 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,671.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 21,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 80,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter.

FSTA stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.30. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,993. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.76. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $49.03.

