Lynch & Associates IN Buys 534 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for about 1.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,123,000 after buying an additional 409,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after buying an additional 3,536,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,695,000 after buying an additional 148,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,561,000 after buying an additional 477,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,587,000 after buying an additional 608,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sysco Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $82.94. 17,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.