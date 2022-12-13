Lynch & Associates IN Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.02. 54,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,959. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.