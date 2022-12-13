Lynch & Associates IN Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $2,792,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,493,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,404,000 after buying an additional 393,097 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 220,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,788,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 47.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.99. 92,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,839. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $159.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

