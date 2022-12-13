Lynch & Associates IN Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 188.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Tesla were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Tesla by 269,229.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after purchasing an additional 811,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 116,334.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 751,518 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,663,744. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.18 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.71. The company has a market cap of $513.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,097,831 shares of company stock worth $2,866,640,258 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.91.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.