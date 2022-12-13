Lynch & Associates IN Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 40,007 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.10. 980,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,521,162. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

