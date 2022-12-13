Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Short Interest Update

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the November 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Magna Gold Stock Down 16.9 %

MGLQF traded down 0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.03. 55,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,567. Magna Gold has a 1 year low of 0.03 and a 1 year high of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.19.

Magna Gold Company Profile

Magna Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco gold project, which consists of 21 contiguous concessions covering an area of 47,395 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

