Maiar DEX (MEX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $477,854.12

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $115.01 million and approximately $477,854.12 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003316 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $614,038.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

