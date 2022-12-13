Maker Market Capitalization Reaches $582.52 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last seven days, Maker has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $582.52 million and approximately $25.07 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $595.85 or 0.03362079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maker

Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

