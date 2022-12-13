Maker (MKR) Trading Down 7.5% This Week

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 12th. Maker has a total market cap of $577.46 million and approximately $24.14 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maker has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for $590.67 or 0.03444742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker Profile

Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

