Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 784,400 shares, an increase of 184.1% from the November 15th total of 276,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPCMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPCMF remained flat at $0.85 on Tuesday. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

About Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

