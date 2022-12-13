Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MGDPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

MGDPF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.67. 35,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,783. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

