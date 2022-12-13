Mark Samuel Hoplamazian Acquires 17,500 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VFC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $76.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.26.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in V.F. by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on V.F. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

