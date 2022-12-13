Mayan Energy (LON:MYN) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Mayan Energy Ltd (LON:MYN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 16,096,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 13,897,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Mayan Energy Stock Up 16.7 %

The company has a market cap of £5.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.14.

Mayan Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mayan Energy Limited engages in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities in the United States. The company holds interests in Forest Hills project situated in Wood County, Texas; Stockdale oil fields located in Wilson County, Texas; Zink Ranch and Mathis leases situated in Osage County, Oklahoma; and Shoats Creek field located in Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mayan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.