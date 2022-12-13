Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Mayville Engineering from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Mayville Engineering from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of MEC stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $280.20 million, a P/E ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity at Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy purchased 13,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $116,915.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,608 shares in the company, valued at $952,493.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mayville Engineering

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

