Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Mayville Engineering from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Mayville Engineering from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
Mayville Engineering Trading Up 7.4 %
Shares of MEC stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $280.20 million, a P/E ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Insider Activity at Mayville Engineering
In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy purchased 13,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $116,915.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,608 shares in the company, valued at $952,493.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Mayville Engineering
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mayville Engineering
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.
