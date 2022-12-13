McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.8% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $276.62 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $202.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

