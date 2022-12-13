McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,027 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,690 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,967 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.14. The stock had a trading volume of 53,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,383. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.21. The company has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

