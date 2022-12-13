Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its stake in Medtronic by 23.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,357,000 after buying an additional 1,689,473 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 492.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 45,785 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $644,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.58.
Medtronic stock opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.46.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
