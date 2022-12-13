Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Short Interest Up 96.9% in November

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 96.9% from the November 15th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Meihua International Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,842. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles.

