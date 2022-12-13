Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Short Interest Up 96.9% in November

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 96.9% from the November 15th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of Meihua International Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,842. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.
About Meihua International Medical Technologies
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meihua International Medical Technologies (MHUA)
