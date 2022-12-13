Melco Resorts & Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 64,837 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 480% compared to the average volume of 11,185 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 641.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 313,131 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $78,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $2,851,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.3% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $12.18.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 182.94%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.