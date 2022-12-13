Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.33 on January 4th

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mercia Asset Management Price Performance

MERC stock opened at GBX 33.49 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £147.39 million and a PE ratio of 554.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Mercia Asset Management has a 1 year low of GBX 23 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 42.99 ($0.53).

Get Mercia Asset Management alerts:

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.