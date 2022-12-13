Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.33 on January 4th

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Mercia Asset Management Price Performance
MERC stock opened at GBX 33.49 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £147.39 million and a PE ratio of 554.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Mercia Asset Management has a 1 year low of GBX 23 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 42.99 ($0.53).
Mercia Asset Management Company Profile
See Also
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.