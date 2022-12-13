Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Inscription Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 448.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,760 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.7% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $2,423,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.4% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

MRK opened at $109.37 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $111.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average of $93.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

