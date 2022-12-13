Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Boosted by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 3.0% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $654,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $932,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 448.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 167,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 136,760 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $3,713,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,718,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.84. 177,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,393,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $111.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

