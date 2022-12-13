Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Short Interest Update

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the November 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Meridian Mining UK Societas to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas stock traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 0.29. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,038. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.28. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 1 year low of 0.25 and a 1 year high of 1.07.

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia.

