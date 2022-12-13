Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) and Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Financial Analysis

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) and Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Methanex shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Methanex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Comstock alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Comstock and Methanex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A Methanex 2 5 3 0 2.10

Valuation & Earnings

Methanex has a consensus target price of $48.27, indicating a potential upside of 30.47%. Given Methanex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Methanex is more favorable than Comstock.

This table compares Comstock and Methanex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Methanex $4.41 billion 0.59 $482.36 million $6.39 5.79

Methanex has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock and Methanex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock N/A N/A N/A Methanex 11.22% 20.91% 7.44%

Summary

Methanex beats Comstock on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock

(Get Rating)

Comstock Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for gold, silver, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and mercury ores. It operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts, as well as focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Lucerne and Dayton resource areas; and Occidental and Gold Hill mineral properties. The Real Estate segment comprises land and real estate rental properties, as well as the Gold Hill Hotel and Daney Ranch properties. It has collaboration agreements with Oro Industries Inc. and Mercury Clean Up, LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems with proprietary mechanical, hydro, electro-chemical, and oxidation processes to reclaim and remediate mercury from soils, waste, and tailings. The company was formerly known as Comstock Mining Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Inc. in May 2022. Comstock Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels. It serves chemical and petrochemical producers. Methanex Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.