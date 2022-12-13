MetisDAO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.25 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 13th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $83.27 million and $3.25 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $18.91 or 0.00106215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.33882334 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $3,009,065.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

