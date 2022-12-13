Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $365.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.