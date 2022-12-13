Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,100 shares, a growth of 292.5% from the November 15th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,391.0 days.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MICCF remained flat at $12.59 during trading hours on Tuesday. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.