Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,100 shares, a growth of 292.5% from the November 15th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,391.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MICCF remained flat at $12.59 during trading hours on Tuesday. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.
