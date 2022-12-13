Mina (MINA) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 12th. Mina has a market capitalization of $419.47 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00003165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 771,401,588 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 770,416,750.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.54455345 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $10,118,557.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

